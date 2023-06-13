Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,647,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $516,631,000 after buying an additional 1,772,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.5 %

MDT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. 2,258,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,170. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

