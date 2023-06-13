Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 25,913 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,913 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

CHRW traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

