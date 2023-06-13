Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $3,384,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $4,369,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

