Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,472 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $87.19. 1,988,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,479. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

