Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.