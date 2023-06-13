Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 36,898 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,898 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

CL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. 3,374,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

