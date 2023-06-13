Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.42. 4,494,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,190. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

