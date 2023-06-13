Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $198.96. 2,081,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

