Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 109 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 95,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,076,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,698,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 44,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.82. 38,871,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,557,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $975.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

