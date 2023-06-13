Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,049 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,519 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,209 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.60. 1,417,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.