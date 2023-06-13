Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 2,140 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,895,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 56,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $288.57. 1,885,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,153. The firm has a market cap of $210.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.