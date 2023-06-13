Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in McKesson by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.27. 835,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.36. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

