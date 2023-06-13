Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE KO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.21. 14,175,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,359,562. The stock has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
