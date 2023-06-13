Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 1,488 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Waste Management stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.91. The company had a trading volume of 944,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,116. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.