Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

