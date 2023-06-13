Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,575 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,078. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,568,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

