Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 539 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.02. 1,021,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.15. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.