Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

MERC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Mercer International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MERC opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

