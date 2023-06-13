Metawar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62.97 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $62.97 million and $7.32 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00029987 USD and is up 17.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

