MetisDAO Tops One Day Volume of $2.11 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $18.90 or 0.00073246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $84.40 million and $2.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015774 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,818.74 or 1.00075994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002513 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.86530666 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,803,213.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.