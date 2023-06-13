Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $10.70 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

