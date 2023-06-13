Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

