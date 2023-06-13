Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,000 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the May 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Microbot Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of MBOT remained flat at $2.61 during trading hours on Monday. 552,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,780. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Microbot Medical ( NASDAQ:MBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 52.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, a disposable robotic system for use in endovascular interventional procedures, such as cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular; NovaCross, an intraluminal revascularization device; ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot that cam crawl in various natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, the digestive tract and the respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc.; TipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device for tubular anatomies; and One & Done platform.

