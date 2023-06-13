Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

