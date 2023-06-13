Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
Shares of MALRY remained flat at $46.38 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J.
