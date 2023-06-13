Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Insider Purchases A$57,153.12 in Stock

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Rating) insider Nathan Mitchell purchased 171,631 shares of Mitchell Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$57,153.12 ($38,616.98).

Nathan Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Nathan Mitchell purchased 146,500 shares of Mitchell Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$49,956.50 ($33,754.39).

Mitchell Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Mitchell Services

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.

