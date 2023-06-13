Miura Global Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Miura Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for approximately 3.8% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.89.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total value of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total value of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $4,598,339 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSP stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.13. 292,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $316.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

