MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Acquired by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 219.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of MoneyGram International worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI remained flat at $10.99 during trading on Monday. 4,583,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,795. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million.

MoneyGram International Profile

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.