Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $145.65 million and $2.22 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,071,486,050 coins and its circulating supply is 660,541,743 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

