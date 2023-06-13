Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 60,000 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,646,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,896,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,830,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,109,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCOR traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.83. 1,017,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,121. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.