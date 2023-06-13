Moore Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 47,358 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 872,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,704 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Starbucks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,705,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.