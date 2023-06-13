Moore Capital Management LP Cuts Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,421,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 305,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 130,308 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Performance

VII stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.46. 7,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,846. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

About 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.