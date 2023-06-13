Moore Capital Management LP Has $2.04 Million Stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZING remained flat at $10.38 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,984. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

