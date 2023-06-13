Moore Capital Management LP Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,958 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after acquiring an additional 287,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,492,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.60. 573,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,833. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,029 shares of company stock valued at $17,800,125. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

