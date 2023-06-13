Moore Capital Management LP Lowers Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,259 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,614,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,825. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

