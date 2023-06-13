Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

NYSE:GWW traded up $15.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $722.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,157. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $723.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

