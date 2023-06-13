Moore Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 110,000 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Golar LNG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,712. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

