Moore Capital Management LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in PTC by 157.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $2,462,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,215,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,485,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,712 shares of company stock valued at $63,633,786. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.29. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About PTC

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

