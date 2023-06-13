Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

