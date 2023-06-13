Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Major Shareholder Sells $9,921,451.05 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.28. 5,865,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,458,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

