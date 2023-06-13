Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.