Mork Capital Management LLC Takes $846,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

