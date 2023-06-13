Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Munters Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$7.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Munters Group AB has a 12-month low of C$7.95 and a 12-month high of C$7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Munters Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions for customers in Sweden and internationally. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

