Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.38. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 173,189 shares.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $522.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 521.22%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
