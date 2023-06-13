NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.95 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

