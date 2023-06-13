NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider David Rickards Acquires 17,403 Shares

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Rating) insider David Rickards purchased 17,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$14,357.48 ($9,701.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 98.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 7th. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.63%.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

