Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Up 1,888.9% in May

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,100 shares, a growth of 1,888.9% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.