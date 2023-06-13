Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Up 340.0% in May

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nedbank Group Price Performance

Shares of NDBKY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,264. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.3567 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.99%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

