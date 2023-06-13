Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Miura Global Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 8.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 51,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,787.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 330,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $423.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,929,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,926. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $425.90. The company has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.