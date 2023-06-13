Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Network International Stock Performance

NWITY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,961. Network International has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWITY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Network International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Network International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

